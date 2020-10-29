Woman murdered, body burnt beyond recognition

Residents of Vigina village in Vihiga are in shock after a 20-year-old woman was found dead inside her house with her body burnt beyond recognition.

Demesi assistant chief Mr Oscar Jumba confirmed the shocking incident on Thursday afternoon.

A two-week-old baby girl, who was found in the house, was rushed to Mbale Hospital with reports indicating that she had inhaled smoke.

Villagers mill around the house where a woman's burnt body was discovered in Vigina village in Vihiga County. Photo credit: Derick Luvega | Nation Media Group

The circumstances surround the death of Esther Musimbi, who had just delivered through caesarian section, still remain unclear.

The whereabouts of the victim's husband, Maxwel Adembesa, 24, remain unknown. Adembesa had been away for three days before resurfacing on Wednesday night.

However he could not be traced after area residents noticed smoke bellowing from the couple's house which had been locked from inside.

The area assistant chief said he was alerted by the neighbours who broke into the house and found the woman's lifeless body and the infant.

Badly burnt body

A knife was found on the neck of the badly burnt woman.

"Neighbours saw smoke bellowing from the house which was locked from inside. They broke in and found a crying infant who was struggling to breath, but the mother was already died," said Mr Jumba.

The assistant chief alerted officers from Lyaduywa Police Post and Kilingili Police Station who rushed to the scene and commenced investigations.

"The woman had just delivered two weeks ago and the husband had not been seen for three days. We are told he was in the house on Wednesday night," said Mr Jumba.

The victim's body was taken to Vihiga County Referral Hospital mortuary.