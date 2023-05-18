Nyeri traders given 3 days to leave Kamukunji grounds

Traders who have sold their wares at the Kamukunji grounds in Nyeri County for the last three years have three days to vacate the stadium ahead of Madaraka Day celebrations on June 1.

Upon completion of the Sh800 million market at the Asian quarter, built in collaboration with the World Bank, the traders are set to be allocated space at the new market in the coming weeks.

Public Service executive Ndirangu Gachunia said that following deliberations with the traders and representatives of the transport sector, they will make an announcement in the next 14 days, notifying the public of the move.

He said it will help decongest key roads which the traders have been using to sell their wares by hawking.

The traders were moved to the stadium in 2020 to allow social distancing during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The bus terminus will have positive effects on about 10,000 people, so we are encouraging residents to accept the relocation and make use of the facility,” Mr Gachunia said adding that stall allocation will be done in a transparent manner and with no discrimination.

Deputy county commissioner Joseph Mwangi said the government has been struggling to find a suitable space for the Madaraka Day celebrations since the traders settled at the stadium that was preiously used for such events.

“Most times we requested schools to allow us to use their spaces but it was a lot of work since some lacked basic amenities while others requested us to overhaul infrastructure in order to hold public events within their premises,” he said.

The county commissioner said that by Monday, they will have started leveling the ground so that security officers can conduct their rehearsals in the field.

He added that in the next phase, the county intends to move matatus to the bus terminus at the Asian quarter, having conducted several meetings and public participation forums with the people.