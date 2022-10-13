Nyeri residents puzzled after a man’s skeleton is found in coffee farm

The skeleton of a man was found in a coffee farm in Nyeri County, leaving police and locals puzzled.

Police said they were investigating how the man died.

The remains of the unidentified man were found on Tuesday by a passerby, who notified the authorities.

Police said, a face mask, clothes and a pair of shoes lay scattered near the body.

County Police Commander Steve Oloo told the Nation that police had received reports about a human skull and skeletal remains at the farm about a kilometre from the Nyeri town centre.

“We suspect the skeleton to be of a male as the pair of shoes and the clothes found at the scene belong to a man,” Mr Oloo said.

He urged residents with missing relatives to inform the police.

He said the man’s identity is unknown, noting that police had not received any response after announcing the discovery of the body.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is working to solve the mystery, he added.

“It might be too early to ascertain the cause of death yet but we are also working with doctors to help us identify the man,” he added.