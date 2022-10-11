Boda boda operator kills a colleague in alleged love triangle

Police in Ndhiwa are looking for a boda boda rider accused of killing his colleague over a woman.

The suspect went into hiding after killing Bruno Onyango, 22, whom he had accused of wooing his girlfriend when he was away, said Ndhiwa sub-county Police Commander Paul Rioba.

The suspect and Mr Onyango met at the Lwanda Awiti market in West Kwabwai location on Monday evening and started arguing over the woman.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the duo disagreed three weeks ago when the suspect discovered that the woman he was seeing was having an affair with Mr Onyango.

It was reported that he trailed Mr Onyango to the scene and killed him.

Some residents said the motorcyclist had claimed Mr Onyango was seeing his fiancée behind his back.

Stone attack

The suspect allegedly hit Mr Onyango in the forehead with a stone, sending him to the ground.

The assailant continued attacking Mr Onyango as he lay unconscious on the ground.

He allegedly took another stone and hit Mr Onyango in the chest.

West Kwabwai Chief Joseph Makoteng’ said attempts by residents to save Mr Onyango were unsuccessful.

He was taken to St Camillus Hospital in Sori town.

"Some residents tried to conduct first aid on him. He was later rushed to hospital but he died upon admission," he said.

Mr Onyango died from his injuries, Chief Makoteng’ said.

Commander Rioba said his officers were pursuing the suspect.

He urged residents with information on the suspect’s whereabouts to report to police.