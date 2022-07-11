Girl who went missing in Ndhiwa found murdered

Grief has engulfed Kuja village in Ndhiwa sub-county after a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing a week ago was found murdered and her body dumped in a sugarcane plantation.

The decomposing body of Laventa Awuor, a Standard Seven pupil at Ariri Primary School, was discovered on Sunday evening by her family, who were searching for after she failed to return home.

The scene was 500 metres away from her parents’ home.

It was not clear how Awuor died but it was suspected that she could have been murdered after being defiled.

She was reported to have gone missing on July 2 as she walked to Oridi trading centre.

North Kanyikela location Chief Elijah Abuto said the girl was supposed to meet her father at the trading centre.

"She was to be taken to one of their relatives but she failed to reach the trading centre," he said.

"It appears as if she met someone, who blocked her on the way. The area has a large sugarcane plantation where the criminal(s) could have been hiding."

A search was launched after Awuor failed to return home later that evening but she was not found.

Her family had been looking for her for the entire week, until Sunday evening when her body was found.

Neighbours

Mr Abuto said the body was discovered by neighbours who were going to the market.

A foul smell from the sugarcane plantation aroused their curiosity. When they moved closer, they stumbled on Awuor's body.

Mr Abuto said the body had started decomposing and there were signs that animals had been feeding on it.

The case was reported at the Ndhiwa Police Station as a missing person.