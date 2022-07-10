Webuye man kills brother over Sh50 debt

Police in Webuye have arrested two men for allegedly killing their kin over a Sh50 debt.

Mr Nickson Matumbai, 61, was allegedly stabbed to death by his 33-year-old brother and 50-year-old cousin at Misikhu location in Bungoma County on Friday.

The two are suspected to have used blunt objects and a knife to kill Mr Matumbai as they returned home from a drinking spree at a local illicit brew den. Mr Matumbai and his younger are said to have quarrelled over the Sh50 debt.

Webuye East police boss Martha Ngetich told Nation.Africa that the murder incident was reported by Misikhu Location Chief John Musamali.

She said that the victim’s body had deep cuts on the lower chin and forehead. Police recovered a blood-stained panga and a walking stick from the murder scene.

It is reported that the deceased and his brother, who is suspected to have carried out the heinous act, had a tendency of fighting after drinking.

"It is true that my brothers used to get into fights when drunk. I suspect my cousin is also involved (in the murder) and probably knows who else helped in the killing of Matumbai," said the deceased’s younger brother James Makenzi.