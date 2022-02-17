Nyeri governor, Mathira MP ask court to block inquest summons

Mutahi Kahiga, Rigathi Gachagua

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga and Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua. They have been summoned to appear before a public inquest into the death of former Nyeri governor Wahome Gakuru as witnesses.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group
By  Mercy Mwende

Nation Media Group

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga and Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua have moved to the High Court, appealing a decision to summon them as witnesses in an inquest into Governor Wahome Gakuru’s death.

