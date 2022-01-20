Governor Mutahi Kahiga ordered to appear at Wahome Gakuru death inquest

Mutahi Kahiga, Rigathi Gachagua

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga and Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua. They have been summoned to appear before a public inquest into the death of former Nyeri governor Wahome Gakuru as witnesses.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group
logo (13)

By  Mercy Mwende

Nation Media Group

A court has ordered Governor Mutahi Kahiga, Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua and two Nyeri County officials to appear before a public inquest into the death of former Nyeri governor Wahome Gakuru as witnesses.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.