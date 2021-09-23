Gakuru death inquest resumes Thursday

Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Peter Mailanyi cross-examines Samson Kinyanjui Wanyaga (right) on June 27, 2019 during an inquest into the death of former Governor Wahome Gakuru.

By  Mercy Mwende

The public inquest into the death of Nyeri’s third Governor Wahome Gakuru resumes today (Thursday).

