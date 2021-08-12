Court summons Nyeri governor, MP Rigathi over Gakuru's death

Mutahi Kahiga

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga delivers his speech during the launching of the Kuza Kazi programme in Nyeri town on June 29, 2021.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group
By  Mercy Mwende

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Mr Kahiga is on record for saying that he had warned Gakuru not to use his Mercedes Benz due to its mechanical state.
  • According to chief magistrate Wendy Kagendo, Mr Gachagua is a person of interest in the case.

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga and Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua are among four people summoned by a court to shed more light into the death inquest of former county boss Wahome Gakuru.

