Gachagua graft case: DCI yet to disclose evidence

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations is yet to furnish Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua with documentary evidence related to the Sh7 billion graft case facing him.

When the case came up on Monday for mention at the Anti-Corruption Court in Milimani, the prosecutors said the DCI is still in the process of scanning the documentary evidence.

Senior Principal Magistrate Rose Makungu heard that, so far the State has only been able to disclose and furnish the defence with the witness statements.

The magistrate further heard that the documentary evidence is bulky and the DCI was still in the process of scanning the documents. When ready they will be electronically submitted to the defence lawyers, the prosecutors said.

Defence lawyers confirmed to court that they had been furnished with witness statements only, as they asked for a further mention date to confirm whether the documentary evidence has been disclosed.

“We want to see what they will have send to us as the scanned documents. If the documents will not be clear we can go for hard copies,” stated the defence lawyers led by Gibson Kimani and Paul Gacheru.

The magistrate fixed the case to be mentioned virtually on August 27 for a mention to confirm whether the DCI has furnished the defence with the evidence ahead of trial. She said later the court will make further directions.

Mr Gachagua is facing six corruption charges on acquisition of Sh7.3 billion, which is alleged to be proceeds of crime, between the year 2013 and 2020 through business dealings in the government.

The charges include conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption, fraudulent acquisition of public funds, conflict of interest, money laundering and acquisition of proceeds of crime.

His eight co-accused persons include Mathira NG-CDF manager William Wahome Mwangi, who is also chairman of Tana Water Works Development Agency (TWWDA).

The other accused persons include Ann Nduta Ruo, Jullianne Jahenda Makaa, Samuel Murimi Ireri, Grace Wambui Kariuki, Lawrence Kimaru, Irene Wambui Ndigiriri, David Reuben Nyangi Nguru and Rapid Medical Supplies Ltd.