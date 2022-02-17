DP allies: State plans to use NIS to hound us

Deputy President William Ruto (left) and other Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders in a jig during a rally at Kimorori grounds in Murang’a on February 16, 2022. 

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group
By  Mwangi Muiruri

Nation Media Group

Deputy President William Ruto yesterday took his Kenya Kwanza Alliance campaigns to Murang’a County, where his allies alleged a fresh scheme to persecute elected leaders who have refused to support President Kenyatta.

