DP allies: State plans to use NIS to hound us

Deputy President William Ruto yesterday took his Kenya Kwanza Alliance campaigns to Murang’a County, where his allies alleged a fresh scheme to persecute elected leaders who have refused to support President Kenyatta.

The scheme, which they said involved the National Intelligence Service (NIS), would not succeed, they insisted and vowed to push for a first round win in the presidential polls.

“We know that on Tuesday night a list was forwarded to [NIS]. We have infiltrated all institutions and we know what you are up to,” Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua said.

The President lost Maragua MP Mary wa Maua to Dr Ruto. Ms Wa Maua rejoined the DP’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA), saying, the decision was informed by pressure from voters. In tow were 10 members of the county assembly led by Majority Leader Eric Kamande. Of the 51 MCAs—35 elected and 16 nominated—42 have since publicly declared allegiance to Dr Ruto.

Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi who , together with Mr Moses Wtang’ula of Ford Kenya and Cyrus Jirongo of United Democratic Party joined hands with the DP to form Kenya Kwanza Alliance, said Mr Odinga has never been as vulnerable as he is ahead of the August 9 polls.

“He has been deserted by his allies that made his candidature a serious threat to any competition. We are aiming for a first round win of 70 percent,” he said. Mr Mudavadi introduced Dr Ruto at Waitua village as “our boss in this journey.”

Dr Ruto rubbished Mr Odinga’s brand of politics: “He came into Jubilee and transformed us into reggae dancers through the Building Bridges Initiative,” Dr Ruto said, alluding to the bid to change the constitution that was backed by Mr Odinga and President Kenyatta, whose theme song during rallies was the Lucky Dube hit “Nobody can stop reggae”.

Reacting to the President’s announcement that he will embark on a tour of his Mt Kenya backyard to counter the DP’s forays in the region and sell Mr Odinga’s candidature, Dr Ruto said he was ready for the duel.

“I know even if he is helped by whoever, Kenyans will be quick to know he is clueless on what are the country’s priorities,” Dr Ruto said.

He added that, while the President had delivered on many fronts, “more needs to be done especially in healthcare, agriculture, entrepreneurship and youth unemployment.”

Dr Ruto said he will enlighten Kenyans on why Mr Odinga is a risky bet as President, saying, he was “too much engrossed with [the historical exploits of people like] Vasco da Gama” and couldn’t handle the hands-on approach to development.

Mr Gachagua said: “We want to tell the President that we have heard enough of his declaration that he will be coming home to speak to us. We love him, we respect him and we acknowledge his standing in the society. But one thing that we will not entertain from him is to tell us to vote for Mr Odinga.”

Mr Gachagua’s sentiments were echoed by Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa, Nyandarua woman rep Faith Gitau, Senator Irungu Kang’ata, Starehe MP Charles Jaguar and Kandara MP Alice Wahome.To counter Azimio’s agenda of painting Dr Ruto and his allies as corrupt, former Kiambu governor Ferdinand Waititu dared the president to first of all tell Kenyans where the Covid-19 billionaires are hiding.

“He led his institutions to hound us out of office and branded us as thieves. Yet, he has been silent on those allied to him and Mr Odinga.