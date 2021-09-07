Nyeri governor in sting operations in hospitals

Mutahi Kahiga

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga says that this helps him understand and relate with the people and he is also able to address the real challenges bedevilling the Nyeri population.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Reginah Kinogu

When Mary Ndun’gu bumped into Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga while visiting her daughter at the County Referral Hospital, she was both elated and confused.

