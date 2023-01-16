Move past 2022 and plan for 2027, former MP Ngunjiri Wambugu tells Mt Kenya leaders

Mt Kenya region needs to move past 2022 August polls and consolidate its unity towards the next General Election, former Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu has said.

According to the lawmaker, every other region is currently uniting ahead of the 2027 election but the vote-rich Mt Kenya region was lagging behind, and without a clear political kingpin.

He pointed out that President William Ruto has managed to reach out to people in regions where he got minimal votes.

“In this region, who is asking about the next battle? We are so busy enjoying the last one and how many votes we gave... We are enjoying ourselves forgetting everyone is preparing for the next battle,” he said in a bi-weekly video on his social media platform.

He pointed out that the Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua by default was the leader of the region in that dispensation and the Cabinet ministers who hailed from the region should take up the challenge and bring everyone together for the purpose of the next polls.

“The last battle is finished… We have benefitted from it and it is time for us to now decide what we do between now and then. What are we going to deliver in 2027, to whom and how? Where is that conversation happening?” he said.

The MP challenged the leadership from the region in the current government asking them to bring everyone on board for the next election.

“How are we organising ourselves and bringing everyone together for the next election or are we going to be the bystanders as everyone gets organised,” he added.

He also gave a thumbs up to the leadership in Nyanza region for the unity they portrayed during Dr Ruto’s visit last week.

“These are people who know the election is over and they acknowledge there isn’t an ongoing competition but rally behind each other for development,” he said.

He further added that the leadership in Nyanza schooled Kenyans on how to move on, noting they seemed to have accepted the President and were now preparing for the next engagement.

“And with what we saw, the Cabinet members from Mt Kenya need to learn something about strategic lobbying, development and communication and tell it to the people in a way that they will understand,” he said, adding that former President Uhuru Kenyatta lost the population when he "did not carry them along the development projects he undertook."