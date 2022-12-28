DP Rigathi Gachagua’s big bid to unite Mt Kenya in post-Uhuru era

When he was announced as William Ruto’s running mate in May, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was immediately was pitted against former minister and Narc-Kenya boss Martha Karua, and was seen as the less experienced of the two.

Ms Karua was named as Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition's presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s running mate a day after Mr Gachagua was nominated.

However, the results of the August 9 presidential election changed the arithmetic, throwing Mr Gachagua at the apex of the populous Mt Kenya politics, and putting him in pole position to rally the region behind him in a post-Uhuru Kenyatta era.

But now, debate is on over just how far the DP can go in his bid to take charge of the region’s politics, with the Njuri Ncheke being the latest group to declare that it supports him.

The question of Mt Kenya political kingship emerged immediately the two were named as running mates in their formations, Mr Gachagua himself getting quoted several times declaring that “this election is not about the running mates but between the presidential aspirants”.

This was after it emerged that Mr Gachagua was not the region’s favourite in the race for Dr Ruto’s running mate, but rather Prof Kithure Kindiki (now Interior CS).

At the time, the region’s focus was on the presidential aspirants — United Democratic Alliance’s (UDA) William Ruto and Mr Odinga, who was being backed by incumbent Uhuru Kenyatta.

“The election period is over, we are not retaking the vote and the leaders that we have are well known by their ranks and the respect they command. But one thing is very certain, 2022 was not an election for the Mt Kenya king, it was an election between Dr Ruto and his competitors,” said Mr Kiarie Ciombou, the Kiama Kia Ma council of elders’ chairperson in Murang’a County.

Former Gatanga MP Nduati Ngugi said: “We are now unanimous that elections are behind us and what we are interested in is benefits for our people.”

Mr Ngugi said the region is looking forward to hear about job creation, maximised returns in agriculture, the fight against alcoholism, one-man-one-shilling principle of resource allocation, security and water connectivity, among others.

Mr Gachagua appears cognizant of the task ahead as he tries to bridge the divide that separates Mt Kenya Azimio leaders from the Kenya Kwanza brigade.

Speaking at Kenol Town last month during his visit to the African Independent Pentecostal Churches of Africa (AIPCA), Mr Gachagua announced that he would negotiate for real benefits from the government to local people.

“You have seen how committed I am in pushing for real benefits … Right from the naming of Cabinet Secretaries to principal secretaries and more is coming. Wait for the ambassadorial postings and parastatal jobs. You will be hearing about so and so in that appointment, that region with that project, silently,” he said.

While attending the burial of Chuka Igambang’ombe MP Patrick Munene’s daughter, Mr Gachagua added: “I am going to heal the traditional rifts about Mt Kenya East, West and Central,”

“As the Deputy President and Mt Kenya leader, never again will it be considered that we have different sets of the Mountain within the region,” he added.

However, there are those who feel Mr Gachagua would do well to check his tongue and work silently, without creating the impression that he is in office to work only for Mt Kenya.

“We are feeling alarmed that our kingpin talks too much in a manner that makes us feel as if we are placing the President under siege. We are looking forward and eagerly to that day when someone he can listen to will advise him to vacate vindictive stances about how power sharing is being done and his contribution to Mt Kenya capturing the resource kitchen,” said a governor in Mt Kenya region.

The governor said: “We are also alarmed that Mr Gachagua, who is being looked upon to heal the Azimio and Kenya Kwanza wounds in Mt Kenya, is busy announcing that the first to eat the national cake will be those who participated in hunting for the government while others wait for leftovers.”

Career administrator Joseph Kaguthi said both sides of the Mt Kenya divide should seek unity.

“There is time for us to panel-beat ourselves to emerge the best. I have heard people complain that our leaders are not doing enough to bring us together. We need even Mr Kenyatta himself on our side and Ms Karua cease those emotions that makes her publicly declare that she does not recognise Dr Ruto presidency,” Mr Kaguthi said.

Speaking to Spice FM last month, Ms Karua, in a move that alienates her further from her region’s popular stand and complicates the Mt Kenya reconciliation drive, insisted that President Ruto is a creation of the law “but not the vote since his win was doctored”.