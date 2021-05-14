Mentally ill woman who killed only child jailed

Nyeri Law Courts

Signage outside Nyeri Law Courts. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo (13)

By  Mercy Mwende

Nation Media Group

A woman accused of killing her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter in 2019 has been sentenced to a three-year jail term by the High Court in Nyeri.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Probe opened after Kisumu ex-mayor's son found dead

  2. Garissa speaker faces impeachment motion

  3. School dropout attains KCSE grades 40 years later

  4. Fall armyworms munch Turkana farmers' hopes

  5. Muslims officially end Ramadhan amidst divisions

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.