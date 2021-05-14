Ugandan court bans national exams on Muslim holidays

Invigilators check students at Kibuli Secondary School in Kampala, Uganda before their examinations on March 1, 2021.

Photo credit: David Lubowa | Nation Media Group
By  Daily Monitor

  • Court rules that going forward, exams should be postponed should they fall on gazetted Muslim holidays.

Kampala. In a landmark judgment for the country, Uganda's Constitutional Court has ordered the government to refrain from having students sit for national exams on gazetted Muslim holidays like Idd-ul-Fitr and Idd al-Adhuha.

