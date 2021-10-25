In Nyeri, pupils are stealing classmates’ lunch due to hunger pangs

While Kieni is the food basket of Nyeri County, it has largely been affected by the prolonged lack of irrigation water forcing them to rely on rain-fed agriculture or water from rivers and streams, which are almost drying up.

Photo credit: File
mugo

By  Irene Mugo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Felista has had to comfort her son after his lunch was stolen by a classmate at his primary school in Kieni, Nyeri county.

