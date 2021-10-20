File | AFP

News

Prime

Malnourished children at risk as supplement goes missing

By  Angela Oketch

Health and Science reporter

Nation Media Group

For four months now, the country has reported a shortage of ready-to-use therapeutic foods used to fight severe acute malnutrition, which is a major cause of death in children under five globally.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.