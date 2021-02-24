Nyeri Hindu priest charged with abduction, violent robbery

A Hindu priest has been charged in Nyeri with abducting a resident of the Asian Quarters estate, before robbing him of Sh135,000.

By  Mercy Mwende

A Hindu priest has been charged with abduction and robbery with violence in a Nyeri court.

