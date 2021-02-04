Meru

Prime

Puzzle of three missing men and a lawyer in witness protection

By  Charles Wanyoro

On December 17 last year, as most Kenyans were busy preparing for Christmas, three men were abducted in broad daylight.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Kericho nurses end strike after county pledges major changes

  2. Tenants in Nakuru risk eviction as county demands rent arrears

  3. Three killed in Karatina road crash

  4. Woman gets 10 years for gang-defiling neighbour’s daughter

  5. Lack of teachers, classrooms hits Boni forest schools

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.