Form One student collapses and dies in school

By  Reginah Kinogu

What you need to know:

  • The student was heading back to school from morning prayers at a neighbouring church when tragedy struck.  
  • Sub-county education authorities awaiting postmortem examination to reveal the cause of death.

Grief engulfed Kaheti Girls Secondary School in Mukurweini on Monday after a Form One student mysteriously collapsed and died.

