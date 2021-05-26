Grief as student at Friends School, Kamusinga dies

Panic and grief has hit Friends School, Kamusinga in Bungoma after a 17-year-old Form Three student died while undergoing treatment.

The boy died on Monday evening at the Bungoma County Referral Hospital where he had been admitted.

The student had been referred from Korry Hospital in Kimilili where he had been admitted from May 16 to May 23 before being transferred to the county referral facility where he died.

Bungoma County Referral Hospital Medical Superintendent, Dr David Wanikina, said that the student had been diagnosed with upper gastrointestinal bleeding, acute kidney failure and also liver failure.

Malaria

This comes as reports emerged that several other students have also been admitted to various hospitals and are said to be suffering from malaria. This has sparked fear of an outbreak of the disease at the top performing school.

“It is true several students have been admitted with malaria symptoms, but the one who died had a kidney problem,” the school’s principal, Mr Alex Karoki said.

The principal said some of the students who had been taken to hospital had been treated and discharged and had resumed their studies.

The students, he said, had been admitted to Kory and Kimilili hospitals.

He denied claims that the school was trying to cover up the news of the dead student.

“There is nothing we can hide. The student died of kidney complications,” said Mr Karoki.



