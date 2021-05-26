Grief as student at Friends School, Kamusinga dies

Friends School, Kamusinga

Friends School, Kamusinga which has been thrown into mourning after a Form Three student died in hospital.

Panic and grief has hit Friends School, Kamusinga in Bungoma after a 17-year-old Form Three student died while undergoing treatment.

