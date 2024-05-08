Audit: Cyprian Awiti regime gave Homa Bay County staff Sh50m ‘free’ loans

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga when she appeared before the Senate County Public Investments Committee at Bunge Tower, Nairobi, on Monday. 

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo| Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • House Committee chaired by Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi was told that the administration of former Governor Cyprian Awiti borrowed money from the Car Loan and Mortgage Fund before advancing it to senior officers.
  • In the financial year ending June 2020 for instance, the county government borrowed Sh24 million from the fund and issued unsecured loans to top officials.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM DCI grills flashy Pastor Wanjohi over Sh600m jobs scam

    Pastor James Wanjohi

  2. PREMIUM Why UDA ward delegates are a hot item

  3. PREMIUM How Sri Lanka’s Browns beat Sasini to Lipton Tea Kenya deal

    Ekaterra

  4. PREMIUM Kisero: Business ecosystem looking up

    The US Secretary of Commerce Hon Gina Raimondo, President William Ruto and Trade CS Rebecca Miano.

  5. PREMIUM An MP, ‘Mwakenya’, and spies: How MP became UK surveillance subject in Moi rule

    Kamukunji MP Yusuf Hassan