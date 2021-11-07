Kangubiri Girls High School shut after student unrest

Kangubiri Girls High School in Nyeri County was closed indefinitely on Saturday following student unrest.

Tetu Sub County director of education Gitonga Ndeke said over 1,000 students were sent home after their plans to torch some buildings in the school failed.

According to Mr Ndeke the students on Friday contributed Sh1,200 to buy petrol which they sent to an unidentified man.

However, the man is said to have switched off his phone after receiving the money, scuttling the girls’ plan.

“The girls wanted to burn the school’s food store but the petrol was not delivered as agreed,” he said.

They however become rowdy on Saturday morning, forcing the school management and education officials to reach a decision to send them home.

In a video circulating online, the girls, some dressed in games kits, were seen storming out of the school. Mr Ndeke said the girls are expected back in school by Friday next week.