Kangubiri Girls High School shut after student unrest

Kangubiri Girls High School

Kangubiri Girls High School gate. The school has been closed indefinitely.

Photo credit: Pool
By  Reginah Kinogu

Kangubiri Girls High School in Nyeri County was closed indefinitely on Saturday following student unrest.

