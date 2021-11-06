Kakamega High School closed indefinitely after dorm fire

Kakamega School

No one was injured in the morning fire at Kakamega School.

Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

By  Shaban Makokha

Writer

Nation Media Group

Kakamega High School has been closed indefinitely after a fire burnt a dormitory. Property of unknown value was destroyed in the Saturday morning inferno. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.