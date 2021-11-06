Huge fire sweeps through dorm at Kakamega School

Kakamega School

No one was injured in the morning fire at Kakamega School.

Property of unknown value was destroyed when fire broke out in one of the dormitories in Kakamega School on Saturday morning.

