DCI called in to investigate eleven school fires in Kilifi

The Kilifi County Directorate of Investigation will probe 11 schools that encountered school unrest and the destruction of property.

Addressing journalists after a meeting with Kilifi County school heads in Kilifi town, Kilifi County Commissioner Kutswa Olaka said any person found connected to the indiscipline act will be arrested and charged in court.

“We have started conducting investigations in all the 11 schools in Kilifi County with our criminal investigation officers. Anyone found to have played a role in the burning of dormitories and classrooms will be taken to court,” he said.

The County Commissioner said the move aims to be a lesson to others and discourage the act amongst schools.

“If we ignore and act against the culprits, students from other schools copy the same, and they also strike burning properties because their colleagues are free. We will not stop naughty students from burning dormitories,” said Mr Olaka.

Mr Olaka said one of the Kilifi schools was among the top five schools nationally that students went on unrest and burnt a dormitory last week.

The County Commissioner said lack of water in schools and drug and substance abuse in the school environment, was cited as reasons contributing to the school unrest in Kilifi.

“We are going to work with Mombasa Cement and Kilifi County to ensure that water trucking to all schools facing water shortage to stop children from going home.

He added, "We are also going to enhance police patrols in secondary schools and continue to embrace and strengthen our nyumba kumi security system."

Mr Olaka said the nyumba kumi security initiatives is going to involve security persons in schools, adding that the move is going to improve security in the learning institutions.

“Through the nyumba kumi approach, we are going to improve insecurity and learning environment in schools,” he said

Weaknesses and laxity among the school management also contributed to the strikes.

“Principals should be aggressive and improve the school management in their respective schools so that teachers, parents and students cannot see the weaknesses in their schools,” said Mr Olaka.

The County Commissioner said addressing the challenges will solve 70 per cent of the problems in schools that lead to students going on strike.

Coast regional director of education Adan Robley said Kilifi and Kwale counties recorded cases of school unrest.