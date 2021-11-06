Buruburu Girls to pay Sh1,500 fine each after school fire

Buruburu Girls High School students are expected back in school next week on Monday and Tuesday.

They will also be expected to report back with a Sh1,500 fine following a dorm fire that left scores of learners injured last week.

In a letter to parents and guardians seen by the Nation, each student is expected to have the sum in order to cater for damaged incurred in the inferno.

“Currently, the students at the school are around 1,466 and with each student paying Sh1,500 that will give the school close to Sh2.2 million,” a parent, who did not want to be named, said.

The girls were sent home on Monday.

Form Three and Four learners will report back on Monday, November 8 at 9am, while Form One and Two students are expected back the following day.

“All students must report back to school accompanied by parents,” read part of the letter by the school’s management.

The management has also asked parents to clear all pending school fees as the students report back.

The school has also banned body sprays, sanitizers, spirits, and any form of jewellery and beadwork.

Board of Management chairman, Mr Lazarus Opicho, announced the decision to close the institution after a meeting with parents on Monday.

Education Principal Secretary Julius Jwan said the fire started in one cubicle, sending panic among students and causing some to jump out to safety. Scores were treated at nearby hospitals for injuries and smoke inhalation.