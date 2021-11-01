Buruburu Girls School closed after dorm fire

Buruburu Girls High School

Buruburu Girls High School in Nairobi.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Hilary Kimuyu

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The fire is said to have reduced one of the dormitories that houses 112 students from different classes almost to ashes.
  • Soon after the fire broke out, several parents arrived at the school and demanded to be allowed to take their children home.

Buruburu Girls High School in Nairobi has been closed indefinitely.

