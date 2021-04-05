Boda-bodas grounded in Mathira as police intensify crackdown

Boda-boda operators

Boda-boda operators block Nyeri-Nanyuki highway at Chaka protesting insecurity in the area on September 24, 2020.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  Stephen Munyiri

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The police have blamed the operators for being behind lynching incidents in the area.
  • Boda-boda operators on their part have accused the police of failure to deter criminals.

Boda-boda operations in Mathira, Nyeri County have been paralysed with the operators engaging the police in hide and seek games in the wake of a crackdown on rogue operators.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Drones to be used to arrest lockdown violators

  2. Coast Senators call for suspension of floating bridge directive

  3. Njiru area demolition leaves thousands homeless

  4. Macabre killing: Man beheads granny in Kisumu

  5. Boda-boda business paralysed in Mathira

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.