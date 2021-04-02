Boda-boda operators push to be prioritised in vaccination exercise

Boda-boda operators in the country now want to be prioritised in the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination exercise as part of frontline workers.

This even as the operators' association warned their members against sneaking pillion passengers in and out of the Covid-19 “disease infected" zones.

The Boda-boda Safety Association of Kenya has argued the government to classify them as essential service providers as significant segment of Kenya's population depend on their services.

The association's chairman Kelvin Mubadi implored the government to classify boda-boda riders as essential service providers and prioritize them during the ongoing vaccination exercise.

He explained that boda-boda remains the go-to mode of transport in both rural and urban areas with a significant segment of Kenya’s population directly depending on the the mode because of its dynamism.

With the Covid-19 third wave striking leading to a paralysis of the public transport sector, boda-boda has come in handy to fill the void created.

Essential service providers

"As a result, we wish to request the government to take boda-boda riders as essential service providers and prioritise them during this vaccination period," said Mr Mubadi.

The chairperson, nonetheless, condemned their members who are being used by residents of five counties where cessation of movement order applies to contravene the directive by moving in and out of the zone.

He said the association is concerned that some riders are ferrying passengers across the restricted county boarders by avoiding roadblocks and barrier checks by authorities.

“We in the strongest terms possible condemn such acts of impunity which undermine our government's effort to contain the spread of this killer virus,” said Mr Mubadi.

He appealed to the boda-boda operators to adhere to the government's directive warning of merciless consequences to those who break them.

"All riders across the country to adhere to the Government’s directive failure to which authorities should treat and deal with them mercilessly as per the law,” he said.

Hard-hit counties

Last week on Friday, President Uhuru Kenyatta tightened restrictions in Nairobi and four surrounding hard-hit counties including Machakos, Kiambu, Nakuru and Kajiado.

The restrictions included cessation of all movements into and out of the five counties.

Further, public gatherings and any face-to-face meetings were banned, evening curfew time brought forward to 8pm from 10pm and restaurants directed to only serve take aways while bars be closed.

Consequently, Mr Mubadi urged members to fully cooperate with authorities enforcing the measures geared toward containing the spread of Covid-19 infections.

He called upon the association's county officials in the five counties to work closely with county commissioner, county police commander and all security agencies to ensure enforcement of the directives.