Boda boda operators start push for Covid-19 vaccination

Tharaka Nithi County Bodaboda Association Chairman Mr Willis Mugambi addressing journalists in Chuka town on April 1, 2021. He appealed for the government to vaccinate his members.

Photo credit: Alex Njeru/Nation Media Group

By  Alex Njeru

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Stung by the spike in Covid-19 cases and faced with accusations of leading in breaking health guidelines, boda boda operators in Tharaka Nithi County have started the push to have locals vaccinated against the disease.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Covid-19: Nyeri suspends non-essential services

  2. Nakuru County lagging behind in Covid vaccinations

  3. Section of Thika superhighway to be closed on Sunday

  4. Kirinyaga appeals decision to rehire sacked nurses

  5. Covid-19: Isiolo ICU nearly full

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.