Pfizer, BioNTech say vaccine effective against South Africa variant

Pfizer Covid vaccine

A pharmacist holds a vial containing the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19 at the vaccination centre in the Festhalle hall in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on January 19, 2021.

Photo credit: Boris Roessler | Pool | AFP

By  AFP

Pfizer and BioNTech said Thursday their Covid-19 vaccine was highly effective against the South African variant in the latest phase of ongoing clinical trials.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Somalia absolves money transfer firms linked to laundering

  2. Covid-19: State bans importation of vaccines

  3. US partially lifts visa sanctions on Sierra Leone

  4. Botched coup in Niger points to deep fissures

  5. Treat us as frontline workers, boda-boda riders appeal

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.