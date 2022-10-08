Outrage as ‘joyriders’ attend Nyandarua MCAs’ induction in Mombasa

Nyandarua leaders and residents are still trying to understand how an induction course meant for MCAs ended up having ‘joyriders’.

It has emerged that some workers from the executive who had no business attending the training were funded to go on a merry-making spree in Mombasa. The trip is estimated to have cost the county Sh20 million.

Nyandarua Traders Welfare Association says the money should have been used to feed starving families in Kaimbaga and Ndaragua. “The assembly and the executive should lead by example,” said Mr Mwangi Wangechi.

MCAs who spoke to Saturday Nation lamented that the noble event was turned into misery by staff nagging and demanding beers and other favours, and that most of them were girlfriends and spouses of their colleagues and planners.

“They were never in the training halls. They would emerge in the evening to introduce themselves as assembly staff and demand beers. It was very irritating. Most of us are newcomers who have had no chance to know the staff, but this was the wrong forum for such introductions,” said one MCA.

70 workers travelled to Mombasa

Assembly leaders and staff contradicted themselves on those funded to attend. At the assembly, the few remaining staff told Saturday Nation that 70 workers travelled to Mombasa, while Speaker Wachira Waiganjo said he was aware of 21, even as Clerk Muchiri Mukiri said he had travelled with 30 workers.

Shamata MCA Gitau Njamba said 45 staff members attended.

“I served in the last assembly and we traditionally had a maximum of 10 senior staff, mostly departmental heads, join us on official trips. We were surprised to have such a huge number attend the training. It appeared like it was us, the MCAs, escorting the staff for the induction. The Assembly Service owes us an explanation, or we’ll kick them out of office.”

Clerics also raised concerns and condemned the high number of workers joining the MCAs for the six-day induction, terming it a waste of public resources. Archbishop Josam Kariuki of the Nyandarua Interfaith Council said it is an abuse of office to transport over 100 workers for induction, adding Speaker Waiganjo and Governor Kiarie Badilisha must be held to account.

In a statement, the council asked the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to probe the matter. “The church is shocked to hear over 100 people were in Mombasa for MCAs’ induction, while many of our people are suffering because of the high cost of living and drought. The Nyandarua government could afford shamelessly to pay air tickets and hotels.

Public funds

“We are demanding that Governor Badilisha tell the world, especially the people of Nyandarua, why such a number was taken to Mombasa. Didn't we have hotels in Nyandarua where such meetings could have been held?” the statement read.

The church says the governor and the speaker must explain how much was spent on the event. “As a church, we shall not sit back and watch public funds being misused. From which budget was this and who approved it? We will work closely with the EACC to ensure we are true watchdogs for the common and poor mwananchi.”