Uproar over Kisumu MCAs benchmarking tour to Tanzania

Awasi Onjiko MCA Maurice Ngeta

Awasi Onjiko MCA Maurice Ngeta.  He asked Kisumu residents not to criticise them over the benchmarking tour to Tanzania because even MPs are going on foreign trips.

Photo credit: Rushdie Oudia | Nation Media Group

By  Rushdie Oudia

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Members of the Kisumu County Assembly are on the spot over a one-week benchmarking trip to neighbouring Tanzania, with residents questioning their judgement on its timing.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.