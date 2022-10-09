Nyandarua MCAs to vet Governor Badilisha’s nominees

It's a hectic week ahead for Nyandarua County Assembly as ward representatives vet the governor nominees for the 10 county executive positions.

The MCAs will also vet nominees for the public service board and the county secretary.

Speaker Wachira Waiganjo says the House has full-in-tray with MCAs eager to table Bills and motions beneficial to their voters after the bruising campaigns.

“MCAs have their in-trays full and they will start with the vetting of the nominees to facilitate the executive commence implementing its development agenda. All issues brought to the House by the executive will be addressed promptly and on merit,” said the Speaker.

Governor Kiarie Badilisha has tapped from the private sector to try and balance the political aspect of governance and professionalism.

Political dockets were awarded to persons with political backgrounds while technical dockets were given to professionals who include high-profile residents of Nyandarua, distributed across the five constituencies for inclusivity.

Among the nominees is Dr Paul Wanjau a graduate of Moi University and Kenyatta University. He is currently a lecturer at Murang’a University and has been nominated for the newly created position of Public Service, Administration, and Devolution.

Former Nakuru Health Executive Member Kariuki Gichuki who served as the Nyandarua County Health Director before moving to Nakuru has been nominated as the health executive nominee.

Former Kinangop MP Mburu Kinyanjui who lost in August elections is the nominee for the Public Works and Roads.

Mr Muchina Kanja who served in the first Nyandarua Government as County Secretary and Head of Public Service before vying for the governor position in the 2017 elections is nominated for the Head of Public Service office.

Ms Wanjiru Kamande, a professional banker, is the nominee for the Finance, Economic Planning, and ICT, while the agriculture docket nominee is Mr Francis Njoroge, who is expected to bring with him a vast experience and skills on Agri-Business Development, both locally and Internationally.