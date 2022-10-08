South Rift dominates PSC’s shortlist for Principal Secretaries posts

Serving Principal Secretaries, technocrats and politicians from the South Rift Valley region are some of the candidates who made it to the list of those shortlisted by the Public Service Commission (PSC) for the position of Principal Secretaries.

The shortlisted politicians by PSC from the region are – a former governor, former deputy governor, former Members of Parliament, two former county secretaries and a former Member of the County Assembly who doubles as a top United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party official.

Heads of government departments have also been shortlisted, and so are former County Executive Committee members and politicians who unsuccessfully contested for the various positions in the UDA party primaries.

Two candidates have, however, been listed as coming from Bomet County despite coming from two neighbouring counties. This has kicked off a storm even before PSC conducts the interviews.

Principal Secretary for Devolution Julius Kiplangat Korir, a resident of Narok South and Dr Rutto E.K Peter Ketyenya from Olenguruene, Kuresoi South, in Nakuru County, have been erroneously listed as coming from Bomet.

Dr Ketyenya is the immediate former County Executive Committee Member for Finance and Economic Planning in Nakuru County. He was a member of the economic experts in President William Ruto’s campaign team.

“The Public Service Commission should correct this anomaly, or penalise the two candidates if they provided false information on where they reside so as to get a due advantage over the other candidates. Their residence is a matter of public knowledge” said Mr Wilson Sigei, a political commentator.

Principal Secretaries – Mr Alfred Kipkorir Cheruiyot of Post Training and Skills Development, Mr Charles Sunkuli (Youth Affairs), Mr Saitoti Torome (Planning), Mr Julius Korir (Devolution) - are some of the serving PSs in the South Rift who have been shortlisted for interview.

“It remains to be seen whether President Ruto will retain Principal Secretaries who have been shortlisted, but had openly campaigned for Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga ahead of the August 9 General Election,” said Mr Kipkemoi Barsumei, a former Bomet Mayor.

Ms Irene Cherotich Koech Asenga, the Commissioner at the Commission on Revenue Allocation has been listed for interview in the revised list.

Mr Geoffrey Kiprotich Sang, from Nakuru County (but erroneously listed as being from Kericho) who is the former CEO National Water Harvesting Authority (NWHSA) and one of the parastatal heads removed from their positions in 2020 for allegedly being close to Dr Ruto is also on the new list.

Ms Lily Chepkorir Koros, former Chief Executive Officer at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), Ms Nancy Chelengat Cheruiyot the former CEO Commodities Fund, Dr Kipkirui Langat, the Director General Technical and Vocational Training Authority (TVET), Mr Nixon Kipkemoi Sigey the New Kenya Cooperative Creameries (KCC) Managing Director, Mr Gideon Morintat, the Managing Director of the National Oil Corporation (NOCK) and Mr Francis Meja, the former Director General National Transport Authority are on the list.

Ms Stellah Chepkoech Soi Langat, a former Bomet County Secretary and Peter Kiptanui Leley, who was Uasin Gishu County Secretary, are also on the new list.

Former Narok Governor Samuel Kuntai Tunai and former Kericho deputy governor Lily Chepngetich Ngok are senior politicians shortlisted from the region.

Former Jubilee nominated MP David Sankok, former MPs Sylvanus Maritim (Ainamoi) and Lemein Korei (Narok South) have also been shortlisted alongside former Langata MP Nixon Korir and former Kericho Woman Representative Hellen Chepkwony.

Ms Aurelia Chepkirui Rono, a university lecturer, member of the UDA National Election Board and a former Chemaner Ward MCA in Bomet East has been shortlisted for the interviews.

Ms Rono, a finance expert was on the initial shortlist for UDA parliamentary nomination but did not feature in the final one.

In Narok County, those shortlisted apart from Mr Sunkuli, Mr Tunai and Mr Torome are – Mr Joseph Simintei ole Sonkori, Ms Caroline Naisiae Sankam, Mr John Lekakeny Ololtua and Ms Juliana Nashipae Yiapan.

Mr Sonkori, a senior procurement officer at the Parliamentary Service Commissioner, previously served as a Chief Revenue Officer at Narok County. He is a finance management and leadership expert.

Ms Sankam works at Agricultural Finance Corporation, Ms Yiapan works in the department of Interior and Mr Ololtua is a former Regional Director of Education.

Ms Beatrice Chepkorir Tonui, a former acting County Executive Committee (CEC) member for Agriculture in Bomet County during the tenure of former Governor Isaac Ruto has been shortlisted.

She unsuccessfully contested for the Bomet Woman Representative position on a UDA ticket.

Ms Cherono Eunice Benson, a former member of the Public Service Board and who unsuccessfully contested for the UDA Bomet Woman Representative party ticket and Ms Vicky Betty Chepkorir an employee of Geothermal Development Corporation will also be interviewed by the commission.