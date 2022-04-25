Anxiety in Nyandarua as Jubilee delays naming gubernatorial flagbearer

Anxiety has gripped supporters of Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia and his opponent in the gubernatorial race, former Cabinet secretary Sicily Kariuki, after the ruling Jubilee Party delayed announcing its flagbearer in the August 9 General Election.

The party is also yet to name its flagbearer in the Senate race.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) deadline for party nominations and resolution of election conflicts and submission of approved candidates lapses on Tuesday.

Jubilee had delayed issuing the senator ticket, reserving it for Ms Kariuki, and in essence facilitating the nomination of Governor Kimemia.

But Ms Kariuki on Friday rejected the offer, causing drama at Jubilee’s Pangani offices and effectively frustrating the issuing of the nomination certificate to Governor Kimemia.

Ms Kariuki arrived shortly before Mr Kimemia's name was called to receive the certificate, prompting his supporters to read mischief and sabotage in the action.

In her protests, the former CS was seen and heard making calls to someone believed to be well connected and privy to Jubilee’s internal affairs.

"Ms Kariuki arrived shortly before the governor's name was to be called to receive the certificate. We do not understand why there were delays in handing over the nomination certificate. A crisis meeting was convened to settle the issue where she was requested to accept the senatorial certificate, but she declined and stormed out of the boardroom," said Godwin Mugo.

Jubilee secretary-general Jeremiah Kioni said the issue will be addressed by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Mr Kimemia said he was okay with the decision of the party, adding that he was aware the President was busy with the funeral arrangements for the late President Mwai Kibaki.

"I urge Nyandarua residents to maintain their calm as the matter awaits the President's decision. My supporters have no reason to worry," said Mr Kimemia.

Mr Kimemia, whose supporters and cabinet members camped at the Jubilee offices for the better part of Friday, said he was officially invited to collect the nomination certificate.

"We are optimistic about getting the certificate so that we can hit the ground running. I am confident the Jubilee party will win all seats in Nyandarua, we have the campaign strategy. Some forces are determined to push me to contest as an independent candidate but I belong to Jubilee," he said.

On Friday evening, Ms Kariuki gave similar assurances to her supporters, confirming that she was at the Jubilee headquarters.

"The party secretary-general has assured me that the certificate has not been awarded to anyone. They have promised to have the matter addressed soonest. I was there and have confirmed the certificate has not been issued to anyone," she said.

The party is divided on who to award the certificate to, with Mr David Murathe going public on TV with sentiments meant to indicate Ms Kariuki is his preferred candidate.

With Dr Kiarie Badilisha getting the UDA ticket, Jubilee supporters feel that its ticket should be awarded to a candidate with the potential to tame his growing influence.

"The Jubilee Party should end the anxiety. The ticket should be given to a powerful candidate loyal to the party since the 2017 elections, one who has stood up for and defended President Uhuru at the grassroots, a candidate that often the … UDA Central Kenya region visited to attack, demean and insult together with President Uhuru. A candidate that locals can easily identify with due to [their] development record," said Municipality Traders Association chairperson John Maina.

Mr Kioni said President Kenyatta was expected to intervene in the stalemate.