Row over Jubilee ticket for governor race rocks Nyandarua

Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia failed to secure the Jubilee party ticket on Friday, which was the deadline set by the IEBC, after his opponent Ms Sicily Kariuki stormed the party's headquarters in protest.

Ms Kariuki arrived at the Jubilee Party offices as the governor was about to receive the certificate from the party elections director Mr Kanini Kega.

Governor Kimemia supporters who camped at the party offices better part of the day believe that some party officials are opposed to him getting the certificate, and yesterday's delays and dramas were deliberately stage-managed to deny him the certificate.

"Ms Kariuki arrived shortly before the governor's name was to be called to receive the certificate. We do not understand why there were delays in handing over the nomination certificate. A crises meeting was convened to settle the issue where she was requested to accept the senatorial certificate but she decline and stormed out of the boardroom," said Mr Godwin Mugo.

Party Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni said the issue will be addressed by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

"The party leader has the final say on this issue, he will personally call the confirmation candidate and also call the opponent to inform him or her of his decision and offer to the opponent," said Mr Kioni.

Mr Kimemia said he was comfortable with the decision of the party, adding that he was aware the President was busy with the funeral arrangements of late President Mwai Kibaki.

"The death of former President Mwai Kibaki has touched President Uhuru very much, they were very close friends. The funeral of Mr Kibaki is President Uhuru's priority and we agree he needs time and space to handle the weight matter. I urge Nyandarua residents to maintain their calm as the matter awaits the President's decision, my supporters have no reason to worry," said Governor Kimemia.

Mr Kimemia, who with his supporters and cabinet camped at the Jubilee party offices better part of Friday said he was officially invited to collect the nomination certificate.

"We are optimistic about getting the certificate so that we can hit the ground running. I am confident the Jubilee party will win all seats in Nyandarua, we have the campaign strategy. Some forces are determined to push me to contest as the independent candidate but I belong to Jubilee," said Mr Kimemia.

On Friday evening, Ms Kariuki gave similar assurance to her supporters, confirming that she was at Jubilee Party headquarters.