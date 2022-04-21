Uhuru to pick candidates in Mt Kenya governor contests

President Kenyatta will make the final decision on the aspirants who will fly the Jubilee Party’s flag in the gubernatorial contests in Mt Kenya region, the Nation has learnt.

Although the party has opted for negotiations to pick its candidates and avoid the drama that have characterised competitive party primaries, the gubernatorial contestants will be chosen by the President.

Governors Francis Kimemia (Nyandarua) and Lee Kinyanjui (Nakuru) are among those eyeing the ruling party’s ticket to defend their seats, with the former facing stiff competition from former Water Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki. The deadline for political parties to conclude their nominations lapses tomorrow.

“The Jubilee Party has been rooting for consensus to pick aspirants for various seats including ward representative, parliamentary, Senate and woman representative, but we have information that the party leader [Mr Kenyatta] will decide who flies the flags in the gubernatorial contests,” said Mr Gidraph Mwangi, who is seeking the party’s blessings to run for Nakuru governor.

Other Nakuru gubernatorial hopefuls under Jubilee are Dr Stanley Karanja, Governor Lee Kinyanjui and former Senator James Mungai.

“Consensus building is the best method and we have no problem with it. I only wish the party did it early,”added Mr Mwangi.

Nyandarua Senate aspirant John Waiganjo yesterday told the Nation that aspirants have been engaged in negotiations among themselves while the party has been conducting interviews to pick candidates for all seats except governor.

“We have come to an agreement on candidates for county assembly, parliamentary, Senate and woman representative seats,” said Mr Waiganjo, adding that for the governor seats, deliberations were taking place “at a higher level”.

Jubilee Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni said the party was encouraging negotiations.

“In the past, we did not see the significance of negotiated democracy, but it is one of the best ways to deal with our country’s diversity. We encourage dialogue to ensure peace and cohesion while at the same time enabling the party and the country to move forward,“said Mr Kioni.

The Ndaragwa lawmaker added that the party was keen to present strong candidates and inactive party members seeking tickets to run for various seats may not be given special attention.

“We will also issue direct tickets to unopposed aspirants,” he said in Nyahururu town.

In Nakuru, a region that is perceived to be a Jubilee stronghold, party mandarins on Monday evening held a closed-door meeting with aspirants chaired by Mr Kioni.

The party, which was birthed at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru City in 2013, has considerably lost its support base to Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Party (UDA) in Nakuru and other parts of Rift Valley.

The elections are being interpreted as a supremacy battle between President Kenyatta and his estranged deputy .

Mr Kinyanjui only recently re-joined the ruling party, after decamping the Ubuntu People’s Forum (UPF) party.

In Samburu, Jubilee will issue the nomination certificate to either Dr Richard Lesiyampe or Daniel Lekupe for the gubernatorial race.

Aspirants met last week for talks.

“I have the experience to lead the Samburu people who have requested me to serve them. I cannot hesitate to do so because I have proofed myself where I served before,” said Dr Lesyampe, who is the former principal secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture.

He urged residents to support his bid because he was the answer to the problems facing the county.

Dr Lesiyampe has also served as principal secretary for Environment and Natural Resources. Before his appointment in the government, Dr Lesiyampe served as the Chief Executive Officer of the Kenyatta National Hospital.

Another of the gubernatorial hopefuls, Mr Daniel Lekupe, also insists that he is the right choice for Samburu people.

He has embarked on intensive door-to-door campaigns in a bid to woo voters.

“I am going to win the race and salvage Samburu from its many challenges. I am engaging locals to support my bid on a Jubilee Party ticket,”Mr Lekupe said in Maralal town.

Others who are in the race to succeed Mr Lenolkulal are Deputy Governor Julius Leseeto (UDM), former Samburu West MP Lati Leleliit (UDA), and Samburu Council of Elders patron Richard Leiyagu (PGP).