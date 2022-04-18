Inside Jubilee plan to bag 50 MPs in Mt Kenya

President Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party is targeting at least 50 parliamentary seats in Mt Kenya region in the August 9 polls in plans to deny Deputy President William Ruto a parliamentary majority.

Dr Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) is targeting 270 MPs—32 of them in the Senate—in order to gain a majority in the next Parliament. With UDA targeting the MPs from Mt Kenya and his Rift Valley backyard, the plan by Jubilee to get 50 MPs and 11 senators will likely hurt the DP’s bid for a majority.

Though this will be a steep drop from the 25 governors, 25 senators, 140 MPs and 25 woman reps it bagged in the 2017 polls, Jubilee is slowly rebuilding after losing many members to UDA.

President Kenyatta’s allies say the numbers will give their party leader the power to negotiate for their people should the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition candidate Raila Odinga win the election. They believe Mr Odinga will be a one-term president, meaning there will be another succession election in 2027.

“The President has urged us to leave our offices, boardrooms and hotels to campaign. It’s time to hit the ground running,” said Jubilee Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni. “We are in the process of identifying aspirants in Nairobi, Nakuru, Nyandarua, Kiambu, Murang’a, Kirinyaga, Nyeri, Embu, Meru, Tharaka Nithi and Laikipia. We need numbers in 2027,” he added. Former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth said Jubilee has what it takes to win up to 50 parliamentary seats.

Vibrant legion

“If we manage to post 11 counties to the Council of Governors, and an equal number of senators and woman reps, then top up with at least 50 MPs, Mr Kenyatta will be leading a vibrant legion and will have the direct ear of President Odinga, should he win,” he said. But UDA secretary general Veronica Maina said the party has a huge following, and its bid for a majority in both Houses was not far-fetched.

“We are looking at a super-majority in the Senate and National Assembly, just like Jubilee had. We have close to 165 MPs, but with Kenya Kwanza partners on board, the figures will be much higher. We expect to have 65 per cent of members in the National Assembly and the Senate. We want to win in at least 32 counties. This will ensure we do not encounter a challenge of numbers should our President need something done,” Ms Maina told the Nation.

Gatanga MP Nduati Ngugi added: “Our post-independence party was Kanu but we played it down and ended up losing it. We then adopted Ford-Asili, Democratic Party, Narc, Party of National Unity (PNU) and The National Alliance (TNA), but along the way we kept abandoning them. Now we do not have a strong home-grown political vehicle.”

Huge resources

“That’s why the President is investing huge resources, manpower and both logistical and technical support to make sure Jubilee Party is a force to reckon with in the next power dispensation.”

Agikuyu Council of Elders patron Ndung’u Gaithuma said a majority of Mt Kenya stakeholders have been assigned duties to neutralise the UDA wave.

“The President has been reaching out to various stakeholders in Mt Kenya who will play a crucial role in confronting the UDA problem. We have professional bodies, loyal politicians, lobby groups and the business community. As our candidate prepares to win the presidency, we want Jubilee to be part of that win,” he said.