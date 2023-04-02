Slain US-based Nyamira couple's children cry for justice

Children of a US-based Nyamira couple that was murdered in Nyamira County a week ago have appealed to the United States and Kenyan governments to intervene and bring the culprits to book.

The children spoke to Kenyans in Diaspora in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where the slain couple Edward Morema Nyagechi and his wife, Grace Mong'ina Morema lived.

The children, Cliff Nyagechi, Joseph Nyagechi and Caroline Nyagechi condemned the brutal murder of their parents in Kenya.

Caroline said: " Never in my life did I ever think that I will mourn the brutal killing of my parents…It is very painful...look at us…we are just young children….. We don't know where to start from….”

“We do not know if it will be safe to go to Kenya for the burial of our parents,” added Caroline who is a junior college medical student in the US.

They accused Nyamira leaders of being inaccessible at a time they needed their help the most.

"It is so sad to lose parents in such a manner…"I am asking Interior Cabinet Secretary (Kithure) Kindiki, to ensure all Kenyans are safe,” said Cliff.

Speakers at the meeting condemned the killing of the couple.

In a video clip recorded on a Diaspora online TV, KDRTV, speakers appealed to the US government to provide logistical support to the Kenyan government to help unravel the murder of the couple.

The couple was attacked and murdered in their house in Nyamakoroto village of Rigoma sub-county in Nyamira.

The Kenyan immigrants, especially those from Gusii, condemned the killings and demanded expeditious investigations to unravel the mystery behind the murders.

Attorney Henry Ongeri blamed the Kenyan security agencies for the brutal killing of the couple.

"Recently, I was a gubernatorial candidate for Nyamira County and Edward Morema Nyagechi was my county coordinator. He crisscrossed Nyamira County campaigning for me,” said Mr Ongeri.

"We demand justice for the couple, we are going to spare no shilling or dollar to ensure the killers of Nyagechi rot in jail,” Mr Ongeri said.

Other speakers at the meeting questioned some of the media reports that the couple may have been killed because of his alleged marital issues in Kenya and the USA.

Kenyans hailed him as a generous man who strove to improve the lives of those he associated with.

“We demand to be assured of Nyangechi’s children’s safety when they travel to Kenya for their parents’ burial," said Mr Sam Omoro.

There have been conflicting statements as to what may have caused the brutal killings of the couple. Relatives have cautioned that this may be a choreographed scheme to mislead the investigators.

In Nyamakoroto, Mr Nyagechi’s eldest son, Raphael Morema Nyagaka, who lives in Nairobi condemned the brutal murder of his parents.