US-based man, his wife murdered in Nyamira

Police in Nyamira are investigating the deaths of a US-based businessman and his wife.

The couple, Edward Morema Nyagechi, 62, and his wife Mong’ina Morema, 60, was found dead in their house in Getugi village on Tuesday morning.

Masaba North police boss Robert Ndambiri said detectives are investigating to unearth the killers and the motive behind the killings.

Following preliminary investigation, police ruled the deaths as homicide. The victims were hit by a blunt object on their heads and their bodies also had stab wounds, according to police.

The police boss said police are holding the couple’s house girl and farm hand for questioning.

Edward returned home from the US three months ago.