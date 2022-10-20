Second teacher in one week accused of defiling a student

Police in Ekerenyo, Nyamira County, are holding a secondary school teacher after he was busted in his bedroom with a Form Two student from his school.

A mother is said to have reported to the police that her 15-year-old daughter had been in an affair with Wesley Angika Asira, 28, for some time.

Ekerenyo police officers began watching the student and they cornered her at the mathematics and physics teacher's house, which is near the school.

A police report said the two were found naked.

The two were taken to Ekerenyo Sub-County Hospital for medical tests before they were arrested.

Nyamira North sub-county Police Commander Patrick Ngeiywa told the Nation that the teacher was charged on Monday.

"He pleaded not guilty and was given a bond of Sh300,000 or a surety of the [same] amount," Mr Ngeiywa said by phone.

The Saturday incident came slightly over a week after another teacher at a girls' boarding primary school in the same county was said to have defiled his pupil.

Jared Masese, the school’s deputy headteacher, was charged in a Keroka court for allegedly defiling a Standard Seven girl in his office in the evening as other pupils were at assembly. He was caught by a female teacher.