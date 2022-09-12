Policeman denies defiling a minor at Kiganjo College

A police officer was released on a Sh300,000 bond after he denied defiling a two and half year old child.

Silvester Kirwa, who is attached at Kiganjo National Police College in Nyeri, was accused of defiling the minor on May 9.

The suspect was further accused of intentionally and unlawfully touching the private parts of the minor.

While appearing before Resident Magistrate Mercyline Lubia, the accused denied the charges.

Through lawyer Njuguna Kimari, he requested to be released on a cash bail. Lawyer Njuguna told the court that although the suspect is attached to Kiganjo National Police College, he is from Eldoret.

This, he said, does not make the accused a flight risk as he was ready to pay a cash bail of Sh100,000 with a surety who is a police officer who is ready to deposit his passport.

“I am saying so because the accused person comes from Eldoret and it will be difficult for a surety bond in terms of land and all that and he will abide by the terms of the bond to the latter without fail as he knows the consequences of not keeping the court terms.”

But in her ruling, Magistrate Lubia disputed the request and ordered the suspect to pay a Sh 300,000 bond or a surety of the similar amount or a cash bail of Sh200,000.

Mr Kirwa was arrested on September 8. He is accused of defiling a neighbour’s child in the college.