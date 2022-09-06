Eldoret trader charged with sexually assaulting another man

An Eldoret trader was released on Friday on a Sh100,000 bond after pleading not guilty to sexually abusing another man.

Mohammed Kahera was arraigned before Eldoret Senior Principal Magistrate Richard Odenyo and charged with rape, contrary to Section 3 of the Sexual Offences Act of 2006.

The court heard that Mr Kahera committed the offence on August 30 at Maili Nne trading centre in Eldoret, in Uasin Gishu County.

Prosecutors told the court that the complainant reported the attack to police, who arrested Mr Kahera.

He was also charged with an alternative charge of committing an indecent act with an adult without his consent.

He denied the charges and was released on a Sh100,000 bond with a surety of the same amount.

In the same court, a man was charged with defiling a 16-year-old child in Langas estate.

The court heard that Kennedy Mwaura defiled the minor between July 26 and 31.

Mr Mwaura, who also faces an alternative charge of committing an indecent act with the same child, denied the charges.

He was also released on a Sh100,000 bond with a surety of the same amount.