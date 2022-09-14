Medical officer charged with defiling 15-year-old schoolgirl

A government medical practitioner was charged in a Kitale court with defiling a 15-year-old schoolgirl in Trans Nzoia County.

The incident reportedly happened at around 6pm last Thursday.

The court heard that the suspect was riding a government motorcycle when he spotted the minor on the road and stopped to talk to her.

He allegedly then grabbed the Standard Seven pupil and took her to a nearby maize plantation, where he defiled her several times.

Relatives of the suspect have been trying to reach out to the girl’s family to persuade them to settle the case out of court.

The girl’s father said he received a phone call from a pastor who was heading to Kitale from their home informing him about the incident.

"It was actually the pastor who spotted my daughter crying along the road and managed to overpower the suspect with the help of members of the public,” he told the Nation at the family’s home.

“They apprehended the suspect and put him in the pastor’s vehicle before taking him to the Kitale Police station."

He rushed to the station and found the pastor with the girl waiting for him.

They took the girl to Kitale County Referral Hospital for tests. Medics established that she had been defiled.

The man told police that he is a clinical officer and is stationed at a health centre in Tiaty sub-county, Baringo County.

The suspect's relatives are allegedly seeking an out-of-court settlement.

"He has tried to pursue us through his relatives to settle the matter. He even told us he will pay school fees for our daughter up to Form Four and give us some money to support our needs, but we refused. Our daughter, who is a minor, is in the hands of the government now," the girl’s mother said.

She said the incident had left her daughter and the family traumatised.

"This whole issue has affected us a lot from the day of the incident. At times at night she wakes up screaming as if remembering the incident. It forced us to seek counselling services for her," added the mother of seven.

The suspect was remanded at a prison on Monday after failing to raise a Sh300,000 bond.