Nyamira governor: Why we visited Ruto at State House

Our visit to State House, Nairobi was not motivated by personal political interests but the good of the county, Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo says.

The county boss says their mission to the House on the Hill was to engage President William Ruto on matters of development for the benefit of the region and its people.

This came after pictures and updates regarding the visit surfaced online eliciting mixed reactions.

While some residents backed the move as a positive towards uniting the country, others wondered why some elected leaders in Nyamira were excluded from the trip.

"We went to see the President with a development agenda for our county," Mr Nyaribo told journalists.

He said the delegation asked President Ruto to consider reviving a number of stalled projects in the county and also initiate fresh ones.

"We have several roads including the one that connects Kemera to Kegati that are yet to be completed," Mr Nyaribo said.

Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo meeting President William Ruto at State House Nairobi. Present were MPs Steve Mogaka (West Mugirango), Patrick Osero (Borabu), and Clive Gisairo (Kitutu Masaba). Photo credit: Amos Nyaribo X page

Other stalled road projects are in North Mugirango, West Mugirango and Borabu constituencies.

"We told the President that there was an urgent need to tarmac Chabera- Nyamaiya Road through Nyamusi," he said.

The major road will connect and open up the lower parts of both the North Mugirango and West Mugirango constituencies.

The governor was accompanied to the State House by MPs Stephen Mogaka (West Mugirango), Clive Gisairo (Kitutu Masaba) and Patrick Osero (Borabu).

Mr Nyaribo said that, together, they asked the President to ensure that funding for the Sironga Industrial Park and Esanige Stadium is done on time.

The industrial park, if completed, will create hundreds of jobs for locals.

Mr Nyaribo said the park will not only promote local talent but also boost sports and tourism as well as revenue for the county.

North Mugirango MP Joash Nyamoko and Nyamira County Senator Okong'o O'Mogeni missed the State House visit.

However, Mr Nyaribo clarified that some of the political leaders who missed the meeting were away on official duty. He singled out county MP Jerusha Momanyi and ODM nominated MP Irene Mayaka.

Nation.Africa has since established that Ms Mayaka is in South Africa as an election observer.

Speaking separately, Kitutu Masaba MP Clive Gisairo assured his constituents that President Ruto will make good his promise to tarmac Motemomwamu- Manga Road.

The road, Mr Gisairo said, will open up the upper parts of the constituency.

"During the visit, I emphasised to the President the need to build the road. There and then, the President took his phone and called Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen and asked what plans were in place regarding the road," the MP informed the residents.

He further claimed that instructions from the Head of State had trickled down to the roads engineer in Nyamira County and that construction work would start soon.

The road will enhance the status of Manga Escarpment, Manga Stadium, Manga Sub-county headquarters, schools, and hospitals, among other strategic facilities, he said.

Despite its huge potential as a historical site and a tourists attraction, Manga escarpment is yet to be fully exploited due to various reasons including impassable roads.

The post-State House visit backlash did not come to many as a surprise since Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition that Mr Nyaribo and his colleagues belong to is on record for condemning and punishing its members who visit the President.

Mr Nyaribo was elected on a United Progressive Alliance (UPA) - and Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya coalition affiliate party.

Last week, Azimio was forced to come to the defence of the National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi and Homa Bay County Governor Gladys Wanga, through a press statement, for accompanying the Head of State to America.

The coalition said the presence of the two leaders in President Ruto's retinue was approved by Azimio boss Raila Odinga.

Some eight ODM legislators who visited President Ruto at State House in 2023 faced disciplinary action by the party and endured the ‘traitor’ tag.

They are MPs Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Mark Nyamita (Uriri), Paul Abuor (Rongo), Phelix Odiwuor (Lang’ata), Walter Owino (Awendo), Caroli Omondi (Suba) and Senator Tom Ojienda (Kisumu).

The ODM top leadership has been holding major rallies in the backyards of rebel MPs to bash them for “betraying” the opposition cause.