The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) Head Office Nairobi at Commercial Street, Industrial Area.

Revealed: How counties denied Kemsa Sh1bn

The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) Head Office Nairobi at Commercial Street, Industrial Area, Nairobi. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Eric Matara

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kemsa has an absolute monopoly in the supply of drugs to the public.
  • Some six counties have opened up the lucrative drugs procurement space to private players.
  • Nakuru County for instance irregularly procured drugs and pharmaceuticals worth Sh525 million.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Burial headache: What it takes to bury a banditry victim in Baringo villages

    Centre-One trading centre in Mochongoi, Baringo County has been frequently attacked by bandits who hide in the Korokoron hills

  2. PREMIUM Inside Mudavadi’s game plan in UDA merger

    Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi

  3. PREMIUM Atwoli under siege

    Francis Atwoli

  4. PREMIUM Experts: This is the way out of public wage bill crisis

    Moses Kuria and Lyn Mengich